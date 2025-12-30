Missing Port Angeles man found dead down embankment

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A man missing for several days from his Port Angeles home has been found dead.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, David Chet Boyd was reported missing by a family member after not seeing or hearing from him for approximately four to five days.

Family last made contact with him on Dec. 20. His phone and car were left at his home, which concerned the family. They worried he may have wandered off into the nearby woods.

Deputies tried to find him by checking local hospitals and behavioral health facilities. When those efforts were unsuccessful, a search and rescue (SAR) mission was activated.

On the morning of Dec. 27, SAR teams (including a K9 and a drone) deployed to the N. Lee’s Creek Road area.

Approximately one and a half hours into the search, Boyd was located deceased down a steep embankment near a creek bed.

Responders constructed a pulley and rope system to safely bring Boyd back up the embankment.

Currently, foul play is not suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

