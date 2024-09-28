Missing Person Alert issued for teen last seen in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Person Alert for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Friday night in Bremerton.

Deputies say Cheyenne Castaneda-Sigo was last ween around 10 p.m. near Kitsap Lake Road.

They say she could also be in the area of Wee Wun Way in Suquamish.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown Ugg slippers and an unknown shirt or coat.

She has a small pink tattoo on her right wrist and a scar on her right knee.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group