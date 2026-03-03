14-year-old boy reported missing from Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 14-year-old last seen in Bellingham, Washington.

14-year-old Dakota Cooper was last seen on Monday, March 2, at around 8 a.m. along Deemer Road.

According to the MIPA, the teenager did not return home from school.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says Cooper is 5′8 and around 165 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing last, and there are no vehicles currently associated with his disappearance.

If you see him, call 911.

