Miniature horse shot and killed in Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office says someone shot and killed a miniature horse in Maple Valley over the weekend.

According to Stevie Jacobson, her 26-year-old miniature horse Buttercup was found dead early Monday morning with a gunshot wound in her forehead.

“Evil. I mean, I have no idea. Why? Why would you?” Jacobson said.

Jacobson says she keeps a few horses, including Buttercup, at property in unincorporated King County. She says Buttercup had quite the personality.

“She didn’t want to be caught. She’d run around and she’d challenge us,” Jacobson said.

She says Buttercup’s death has had a profound impact on her family, including her other horses like Peanut. Peanut is also a miniature horse who’s blind in one eye. Jacobson says Buttercup was sort of like a support system for Peanut.

“She really looked at Buttercup for a lot. She does OK, but yeah. She looked to her a lot for support,” Jacobson said.

As an act of precaution, the property owner has moved the remaining horses in the pasture where Buttercup was killed. While both the property owner and Jacobson are confident their animals are safe right now, they wonder why someone would shoot a miniature horse. But during her conversation with KIRO 7, Jacobson is also very curious how this all went down.

“They were way up high. She was way down in that pasture and they hit this tiny little mini right here. I mean, that is some serious marksmanship. It’s a little scary that a person like that, that would do this sort of thing, is just out there. Hopefully, we can find them,” Jacobson said.

This is the second horse to be shot and killed in Western Washington within the past 90 days. The King County Sheriff’s Office continues to lead this investigation. If you have information, you’re urged to call 206-263-2090 or email mcutips@kingcounty.gov.

