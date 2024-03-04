Miniature horse not shot in Maple Valley, likely kicked in head by other horse

Buttercup, a miniature horse that was found dead in Maple Valley last week was not shot and killed, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A necropsy revealed no evidence of a bullet wound in the horse’s head, neck, or abdomen, and no bullet was found.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, a horse hoof-shaped indentation was found in the horse’s head, indicating the horse had likely been kicked in the head by another horse.

NEWS RELEASE: Animal Cruelty Investigation Original Media Release: 02/26/2024: This case was reported to the King... Posted by King County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 4, 2024

Owner Stevie Jacobson had initially said someone shot and killed the 26-year-old miniature horse in Maple Valley in late February. At the time, it was believed that Buttercup had died from a gunshot wound to her forehead, before this week’s necropsy which revealed a different diagnosis.

Jacobson says Buttercup’s death has had a profound impact on her family, including her other horses like Peanut. Peanut is also a miniature horse who’s blind in one eye. Jacobson says Buttercup was sort of like a support system for Peanut.

“She really looked at Buttercup for a lot. She does OK, but yeah. She looked to her a lot for support,” Jacobson said.

