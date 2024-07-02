Milton police officer run over by suspect’s vehicle will be in rehab for at least six months

MILTON, Wash. — A Milton police officer who was dragged by a suspect’s vehicle and run over will be in rehab for at least six months before he possibly returns to work.

Officer Erik Haney suffered life-threatening injuries after trying to arrest a suspect in Milton less than two weeks ago.

The five-year veteran with the Milton Police Department and another officer were attempting to arrest a suspect on an outstanding drug warrant in a parking lot near Meridian Avenue East.

During the arrest, police said the 32-year-old suspect and Haney had a brief physical struggle as the suspect tried to get away.

Milton police officer Erik Haney is in rehab after suffering life-threatening injuries when he had been dragged by a suspect's vehicle and run over in Milton less than two weeks ago. The wife explains what's motivating her husband to fight through the pain on @KIRO7Seattle at 6. pic.twitter.com/SFGcke5tXO — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) July 2, 2024

Haney was dragged by the suspect’s vehicle through the parking lot and run over, police said.

The officer underwent surgery at a hospital for his life-threatening injuries.

“He’s still dealing with a lot of pain, and still trying to comprehend what happened, the traumatic experience,” said Alexa Cervantes Haney, wife.

Cervantes Haney said that she learned about her husband’s injuries when he had called her a few times after the incident.

“Eric had actually called me himself while he was laying on the parking lot ground,” she said. “When he told me he was on his way to the emergency room, it was a moment of panic.”

Milton police officer recovering

“Everything was just happening so fast that I wasn’t able to wrap my head around it until I actually got to the ER and was able to see him,” she said.

The incident happened just a few days after Cervantes Haney and their one-year-old daughter had celebrated Haney during Father’s Day.

“He always puts us first so seeing him in such a vulnerable state and not be able to do the things he likes to do or seeing him in a tremendous amount of pain and all the suffering that I got to see him go through, it has definitely been hard on me mentally,” she shared.

“That’s one of the worst one phone calls you can get when an officer gets injured,” said Milton police chief Tony Hernandez.

Hernandez told KIRO 7 News that he caught up with Haney on the phone Monday.

“Asked him how his recovery was going. He said he’s still in a lot of pain,” the chief told KIRO 7 News.

As Haney continues to work through his injuries in rehab, Cervantes Haney said her husband is focused on returning to his family, returning to work as an officer and continuing to serve his country as a sergeant for the United States Army.

A GoFundMe was created to help support Officer Haney during his recovery. Please click here if you would like to help.

