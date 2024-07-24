Milton detectives ID, arrest suspect in April murder of 45-year-old man in car

MILTON, Wash. — A man is in jail after Milton Police detectives identified a suspect in a fatal shooting in April.

The homicide happened on April 7 around 9:30 p.m. when callers from the Sitka Heights Apartments, in the 6900 block of Fifth Street East, reported hearing gunshots.

They also reported seeing a car speeding toward 70th Avenue East and hearing shouting from the south side of the apartments.

As officers headed to the scene, a woman who was crying and screaming flagged them down on Pacific Highway. She told officers she was a passenger in a car when her boyfriend was shot as someone tried to steal the vehicle, according to Milton Police.

The victim, 45-year-old Michael Morrow, was found nearby inside a Toyota Camry. He later died from his wounds at the hospital.

Police found several bullet casings at the apartment complex and the shooting was seen on surveillance video.

Detectives identified a suspect and a vehicle of interest, and later that night the vehicle was found burning in Tacoma. A handgun thought to be used in the fatal shooting was found in the car.

Over several months, detectives investigated leads, held interviews, secured search warrants, conducted surveillance and worked with other police agencies. Their efforts resulted in identifying the murder suspect as 29-year-old William Morris Rowley, who was arrested during a traffic stop in Tacoma and found to have a stolen gun and drugs.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree arson, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was arraigned on Monday and is being held on $2 million bail.

Milton Police Chief Hernandez said he hopes the arrest will help bring closure to the victim’s family.

“I’m glad this violent person is in custody and off the street. I am also proud of the persistent tenacity and determination of the officers, detectives, and law enforcement partners who assisted in this case,” said Hernandez.





