Microsoft celebrates 50th anniversary

SEATTLE — Seattle-based tech giant Microsoft is celebrating 50 years in the business.

In 1975, friends Bill Gates and Paul Allen started Microsoft – sometimes called Micro-Soft, for microprocessors and software – to develop software for the Altair 8800, an early personal computer, Microsoft wrote on its website.

In 1980, the pair struck a deal to provide the operating system for IBM’s first personal computer. Microsoft released Windows in 1985, a year before moving its headquarters to Redmond, Washington. By the late 1980s, Microsoft was the world’s largest personal-computer software company.

Early Microsoft staff Early Microsoft staff | from Microsoft's website

How is the company celebrating its 50th anniversary?

Microsoft is commemorating our 50-year anniversary by celebrating the achievements of our employees, customers and partners that have dreamt, built and used Microsoft technology as a force for good, while also looking ahead to the future.

Microsoft recognizes that our success and growth globally would not have been possible without the support of the place we call home, the Puget Sound. We are honoring and awarding 50 local changemakers with $50,000 grants each to support the important work they do to address the needs of the region. Read more about the One Future, One Sound initiative.

In Seattle, a Microsoft flag will be raised at the Space Needle at 7:15 a.m.

There will also be several events throughout the day featuring live presentations and product showcases.

You can see a full timeline of Microsoft’s accomplishments and breakthroughs here.

