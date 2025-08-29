Metro service extended to Foothills Trail Bridge during White River Bridge closure

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — King County Metro’s DART Route 915 is adding service to the Foothills Trail Bridge on weekdays while the state works on structural repairs for the White River Bridge.

This pedestrian-only bridge connects Buckley and Enumclaw and is roughly 100 yards from the State Route 410 White River Bridge.

The extended route will be in place on Aug. 28, Aug. 29, Sept. 2, and Sept. 3 during commuting hours, before expanding to all weekday trips from Sept. 4 onward.

Riders can board at any Route 915 bus stop, including Enumclaw Middle School (550 Semanski St S), where free parking is available.

You can view the schedule here.

The White River Bridge was closed after being hit by a semi-truck on August 18.

No vehicle or pedestrian traffic is allowed on the bridge as the Washington Department of Transportation inspects it and determines the necessary repairs.

There is no estimated timeline for when it will reopen. A 38-mile detour around the bridge takes drivers around 45 minutes to an hour to complete.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson issued an emergency proclamation in King and Pierce counties Wednesday for the bridge. It allows the state to seek federal funding to reimburse the ongoing and future work being done to repair it.

