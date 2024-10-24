Metro bus driver injured after being assaulted in White Center

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — A driver who works for the King County Metro Bus was reportedly injured after being assaulted Wednesday morning in White Center.

According to a spokesperson with the King County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon, just before 9 Wednesday morning, deputies with the office responded to reports of an assault on a bus located at SW 102nd St and 15th Ave Southwest in White Center.

The driver was possibly struck in the head as a result of the incident. Responding paramedics responded to the scene and took him to St. Anne’s Hospital.

The circumstances that led up to the assault remain unclear as of Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is not in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.





