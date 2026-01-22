Meta announces layoffs affecting hundreds of Seattle-area workers

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Meta Platforms announced it is laying off 331 employees from various offices across the greater Seattle area on Monday, as the company works towards its company-wide plan of downsizing 10% of its workforce.

Meta will lay off employees in two Seattle offices, along with employees in its Bellevue and Redmond locations, and nearly 100 remote employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.

The layoffs are scheduled to take effect on March 20 and will span a wide variety of Meta departments.

The following Meta locations include the number of employees to be laid off per site:

1101 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 (approximately 18 affected employees).

1531 Utah Avenue S, Seattle, WA 98134 (approximately 22 affected employees).

1550 121st Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98005 (approximately 89 affected employees).

9845 Willows Road NE, Redmond, WA 98052 (approximately 105 affected employees).

Approximately 97 remote employees who reside in Washington.

A vast majority of the job positions include software engineering, though other descriptions are listed, like content production, product design, and management, among others.

All affected employees were notified of their terminations 60 days in advance via a letter written by Janelle Gale, Meta’s chief people officer, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

