Mercer Island’s High School Band performs in London New Year’s Day Parade

LONDON — Mercer Island High School’s marching band is ringing in the new year in a big way.

The band is representing the Pacific Northwest in London’s New Year’s Day Parade.

It’s one of the largest international parades in the world, with than 500,000 spectators each year.

You can watch it live here from 5 a.m. PST to 8:30 a.m. PST:

The band has nearly 300 members. They recently performed in the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and took the field with Macklemore during the 2022 Seahawks NFL home opener. The band is also a four-time participant in the Tournament of Roses Parade, has been recognized on the floor of Congress as a program of distinction, and has performed as far abroad as China and Australia.

Mercer Island High School has twice been selected as a GRAMMY Signature School, and the City of Mercer Island is a two-time recipient of NAMM’s Best Communities for Music Education designation.

The band is led by Directors Parker Bixby, Kyle Thompson, and Jacob Krieger.

