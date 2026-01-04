Mercer Island Police take serving and protecting to a new level with DoorDash delivery

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

When a couple on Mercer Island opened their door expecting a DoorDash delivery, they were surprised by a member of the local police department.

The officer wasn’t there for a search. He was there with a bag of Chipotle.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers stopped a car for a traffic violation. While running the driver’s license, officers stated that they discovered the driver had an outstanding warrant. He was informed he’d be booked into jail.

According to the department, when the driver told the responding officers he was making a food delivery, Officer Roggenkamp volunteered to complete the order.

Minutes later, Roggenkamp was standing in a residential doorway, handing over the goods.

The newly-confirmed chief of police, Michelle Bennett, said her department takes their mission to contribute to a “friendly, economically thriving community” very seriously.

“I am so proud of our officers; they are always willing to go above and beyond and provide service that goes the extra mile (sometimes literally) for our Mercer Island community,” Bennett said.

