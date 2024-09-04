Memorial walk honors beloved Seattle dog walker killed in carjacking. You’re invited to attend.

SEATTLE — Friends of Madison Park is inviting the public to come together Wednesday evening to honor the life of Ruth Dalton, a beloved dog walker in Seattle.

The ‘Justice for Ruth Memorial Walk’ will take place from 6:30 p.m.

The walk will begin at the corner of Harrison Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard and conclude at Madison Park.

On the morning of August 21, Seattle Police say 48-year-old Jahmed Haynes carjacked Dalton in the Madison Valley neighborhood.

According to court documents Haynes got into Dalton’s car while she and several dogs were inside. As Haynes was pushing Dalton out, a witness with a bat tried to help, but Haynes pulled a knife.

With Dalton out of the car, Haynes backed up hitting two other vehicles. Then as he sped off, he hit Dalton. She died at the scene.

Dalton’s vehicle was later found abandoned at Brighton Playfield in Seattle’s Rainier Valley. Also found at the playfield, Dalton’s small dog. The dog had been stabbed to death and left in a recycling bin.

Haynes has been charged with Murder in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Animal Cruelty in the First Degree. All three charges include a deadly weapon enhancement.

Haynes has an extensive criminal history. According to prosecutors, if he is convicted on either the murder or the assault charge, that would be his third strike and would mean he’d automatically be sentenced to life in prison.

Melanie Roberts, Dalton’s granddaughter, created a Facebook page called ‘Remembering Ruth Dalton’ where friends and family can share their favorite memories of her as many people in the community continue to grieve.

“My grandma left this world doing two things that she loved..... sharing God’s Word, and taking care of dogs,” Roberts wrote on the memorial page.

