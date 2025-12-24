Memorial service to be held on Saturday for trooper killed in line of duty

TACOMA, Wash. — A memorial service for fallen Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper Tara-Marysa Guting will be held this Saturday.

WSP will be hosting an intimate, family-focused service on Saturday, Dec. 27 at the Life Center Central Campus at 1717 S. Union Ave. in Tacoma.

The service will be held at 1 p.m.

According to WSP, Saturday’s service will not include a law enforcement processional and there will be a “focus on being surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues.”

Because space is limited, the service will be live-streamed.

“The family wishes to thank the public for the many condolences received and the widespread outpouring of support,” WSP said.

Trooper Guting, badge #720, was killed on Dec. 20 while responding to a crash on SR 509 in Tacoma.

Guting, 29, began her career with the WSP as a trooper cadet in January 2024. She graduated with the 119th Trooper Basic Training Class, commissioning that same year on Oct. 30th. In that time, served in WSP District 1 in Tacoma.

She was born on July 19, 1996, to Russell and Cheryl Hirata in Honolulu, Hawaii. She attended Mililani High School in Mililani, Hawaii, and graduated on May 25, 2014.

She began a career of service by enlisting in the Army National Guard on Oct. 22, 2014, where she served honorably as a Signal Intelligence Analyst until Oct, 21, 2022. Her dedication to service and commitment to her duties were evident throughout her eight-year military career.

Guting is survived by her husband, Timothy.

