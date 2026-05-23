Memorial Day forecast: Cold front coming in with rain showers

SEATTLE — Our weather for the next few days will change hour by hour through Monday.

The Memorial Day weekend won’t go down in the record books as a perfect weather weekend, but we do have one more day without rain before the next cold front moves in.

Cloud cover has been very stubborn over Puget Sound today and kept temperatures cooler than expected. There is still a chance that sun will break through the clouds by the end of the day and boost our high to near 70.

The weather at the coast will return to overcast and cool after a nice afternoon of sunshine today. The sun is shining east of the Cascades and temperatures warm up to the upper 70’s. No rain is expected this evening, and it should stay dry tomorrow as well.

Sunday will also be a day with plenty of clouds and a few afternoon sun breaks. Tomorrow we will make a run at 70 depending on the sun breaks expected in the afternoon. Residents along the strait of Juan de Fuca and the Islands will notice a big increase in wind tonight and tomorrow. Wind gusts could exceed 30 mph.

The weather on Monday will be less than desired for a holiday. A cold front will come through during the day and our rain showers will increase coverage. Temperatures on Monday will struggle to hit the lower 60’s.

Wind will pick up on Monday and there will be another round of gusts over 30 mph throughout the area. Plenty of outdoor activities are scheduled for Monday and plans should include preparations for rain and wind. Rain accumulation of .25″ and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible on Monday.

The long-range outlook calls for more showers on Tuesday but quieter weather with mild temperatures for the rest of the week.

-Robert Van Winkle

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