Mega Millions jackpot over $750 million ahead of Halloween drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached one of the biggest top prizes in the history of the lottery.

The next drawing is on Friday, October 31, where the jackpot has surged to $754 million.

Officials say there have been six previous drawings on Halloween in the history of Mega Millions, but no one has ever won on Halloween.

Tickets cost $5 each, and players will have to pick five numbers between 1-70 and a Mega Ball number between 1-24.

Friday’s drawing is at 8 p.m. PT.

For a list of Washington’s Lottery Locations, visit walottery.com.

If you or a loved one is struggling with gambling addiction, visit walottery.com/Responsibility.

