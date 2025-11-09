Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion mark

National — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached 900 million dollars, according to the Mega Millions website.

The current jackpot is the eighth-largest prize in the game’s history.

As players await the next drawing, if no one claims the prize this week.

Without a prize winner, this means they can continue to grow until a winner is announced.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on June 27, and the prize has rolled over multiple times since then.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. PT.

