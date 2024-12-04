Meet Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s new mascot

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport unveiled a new mascot Wednesday morning—and he’s otterly adorable.

Jet is an otter, adorned with a set of aviator goggles, a green scarf, and some adorably big whiskers.

Port of Seattle’s Aviation CEO Arif Ghouse awarded Jet an official airport badge during the unveiling ceremony to welcome him to the SEA team.

Ghouse says several years ago, a port employee group called the SEA Brand Champions pitched the idea of a mascot that could be a friendly face to greet travelers—and it took flight.

Multiple groups have worked together to make the dream a reality.

Airport employees told KIRO 7 the goal was to find a critter that was warm, fuzzy, and native to the Pacific Northwest.

After narrowing down the choices, the mascot character and name were selected with input from community members and airport employees.

During Wednesday’s unveiling, Jet received a warm welcome from other regional mascots, including Kraken’s Buoy, Mariner’s Moose, UW’s Harry Husky, and more. Each one submitted a celebration video that played at the ceremony.

Travelers can expect to see Jet stopping to greet passengers from time to time, as well as at some community events.

