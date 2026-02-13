Meet Flounder! Seattle Aquarium’s newest harbor seal

SEATTLE — Seattle Aquarium has a new harbor seal: Flounder!

He’s a 12-year-old harbor seal who was born at Miami Seaquarium and has lived in human care his entire life. As a result, he was deemed non-releasable due to his dependency on humans for food and care.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Flounder,” Lisa Hartman, Seattle Aquarium’s Vice President of Animal Care, shared. “We are always seeking opportunities to advance our mission by providing safe and welcoming homes to marine mammals that cannot live in the wild and for whom we can provide excellent care.”

For decades, the Seattle Aquarium has provided homes to harbor seals and other marine mammals unable to live in the wild.

In October 2025, the Miami Seaquarium closed. That meant all of the animals needed new homes. With the passing of Barney last year, one of the longest-lived harbor seals in human care, Seattle Aquarium had space to welcome Flounder and provide him a safe, caring home.

Flounder joins Casey and Hogan in the harbor seal habitat. You can visit them every day from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

