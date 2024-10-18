Meet the bleeding tooth fungus: It’s not dangerous, but don’t eat it

The National Park Service has a new take on an unusual woodland discovery: the bleeding tooth fungus.

Known for its striking appearance, the bleeding tooth fungus—also called Devil’s tooth fungus or strawberries and cream—oozes a thick, red fluid from the pores on its cap.

The origin of this eerie liquid, however, remains a mystery, sparking fascination among nature lovers and casual hikers alike.

While the sight of the fungus might send chills down the spine, the process behind the oozing is called guttation, a natural occurrence where the fungus expels water through its cap, similar to how plants release droplets through their leaves.

Despite its gory appearance, the bleeding tooth fungus isn’t toxic, but its overwhelmingly bitter taste makes it inedible.

If you come across this striking fungus on your next nature walk, rest assured—it’s just a fascinating example of the strange and wonderful world of mushrooms.

©2024 Cox Media Group