Medical examiner confirms body pulled from Puyallup lake was that of missing woman

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person pulled from Bradley Lake as a woman who was reported missing in January.

On Tuesday afternoon, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue crews responded to a call about a body in the water.

Police said the body was likely there for some time. It was spotted floating about 25 feet from the bank.

Investigators were waiting to confirm if the person pulled from the water was missing woman Ginger Meier, 60.

The following day, the medical examiner’s office confirmed that the body was that of Meier.

Her cause and manner of death are still being determined.

Meier was reported missing on Jan. 11. Her car was found at Bradley Lake Park but she was nowhere in sight.

“Unfortunately, it’s not a happy ending all the time,” Puyallup police deputy chief Greg Massey said.

©2026 Cox Media Group