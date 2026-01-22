Mayor Wilson announces leadership changes across multiple Seattle departments

Mayor Wilson announced Wednesday a series of leadership decisions across several Seattle city departments, naming new acting directors, retaining current leaders in key roles and outlining interim changes as the administration moves forward.

“I could not be more excited about the talent and expertise of the people who have stepped up to lead city departments, and I know that together, this team will be able to accomplish extraordinary things,” Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson also thanked outgoing and interim leaders for supporting the transition.

Department of Neighborhoods

Jenifer Chao will leave the Department of Neighborhoods. Sam Read will serve in the role until Quynh Pham becomes acting director.

The Department of Neighborhoods works to help residents connect, build strong communities and engage with city government.

Pham currently serves as executive director of Friends of Little Saigon, a community development organization focused on preserving and strengthening the cultural, economic and historical vitality of Little Saigon.

She has 14 years of nonprofit development experience and has worked on local policy, expanded opportunities for Southeast Asian artists and cultural practitioners, and increased investment in BIPOC initiatives focused on equitable development and small business resiliency.

“I am honored to step into the Department of Neighborhoods, a department that sits at the intersection of community and government,” Pham said. “Through my work at Friends of Little Saigon, I have learned that the most effective solutions come from those closest to the challenges. In this new role, I look forward to working alongside and supporting Seattle’s diverse neighborhoods.”

Office of Arts and Culture

Gülgün Kayim will leave the Office of Arts and Culture. Kelly Davidson will serve as interim director until Amy Nguyen becomes acting director.

The Office of Arts and Culture oversees Seattle’s public art program, manages arts grants, operates arts education programs and cultural facilities, and works to expand access to arts and culture citywide.

Nguyen brings more than a decade of public sector leadership experience, including roles as deputy director at the Office of Planning and Community Development and as interim deputy director and public art director at the Office of Arts and Culture. Raised in White Center, Nguyen has also lived in New York and New Orleans.

“Creativity is how a city honors its past, heals its present, and imagines its future,” Nguyen said. “I’m honored to serve as the Acting Director for the Office of Arts & Culture, and excited to support the artists and communities shaping Seattle every day.”

Kayim reflected on her tenure, citing departmental stabilization, strategic planning, expanded community oversight and major public art projects.

“I’m especially proud of the relationships built with communities, cultural organizations, and civic partners across Seattle,” Kayim said, noting work to activate downtown and install major public art along the waterfront ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Office of Economic Development

Alicia Teel will return to her role as deputy director when Beto Yarce becomes acting director of the Office of Economic Development.

The office supports local businesses, works to strengthen neighborhoods and aims to build an inclusive economy.

Yarce is a business executive, entrepreneur and nonprofit leader with more than 15 years of experience across the public and private sectors. He previously served as regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Region 10, supporting more than 1.3 million small businesses. He is also the founder and CEO of Beto Yarce Consulting and previously led Ventures in Seattle.

“I am grateful and honored to serve as Director of Seattle’s Office of Economic Development,” Yarce said. “As a small business owner and immigrant, I understand firsthand the challenges many entrepreneurs face.”

Office of Sustainability and the Environment

Michelle Caulfield will return to her role as deputy director when Lylianna Allala becomes acting director of the Office of Sustainability and the Environment.

Allala currently serves as interim deputy director and previously held the city’s first Climate Justice Director role, overseeing implementation of Seattle’s Equity & Environment Initiative and Green New Deal. She previously worked on climate and environmental policy for U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Office of Sustainability & Environment under Mayor Wilson’s leadership,” Allala said. “Caring for the environment must begin with caring for one another.”

Office of Planning and Community Development

Wilson will retain Rico Quirindongo as director of the Office of Planning and Community Development.

Quirindongo has spent more than 30 years working on neighborhood revitalization and sustainable design. He has held leadership roles across Seattle’s civic and architectural community and was recognized nationally by the American Institute of Architects as a “Citizen Architect.”

“With the passage of the Comprehensive Plan in December, we have an incredible opportunity to shape Seattle’s future,” Quirindongo said.

Additional leadership decisions

Mina Hashemi will remain head of the Office of Intergovernmental Relations, and Dr. Amarah Khan will continue leading the Office of the Employee Ombud.

“It is an absolute privilege to continue to serve the City of Seattle Employees as the Director of the Ombuds Office,” Khan said.

Several departments will see interim leadership changes. At the Office of Housing, Maiko Winkler-Chin will leave as director, with Andréa Akita serving as interim director. At Seattle Parks and Recreation, AP Diaz will leave as director, with Michele Finnegan serving as acting superintendent.

Akita said she is honored to serve in the interim role, while Winkler-Chin highlighted milestones achieved during her four years as director, including passage of a nearly $1 billion housing levy and expanded affordable housing projects.

Finnegan said she looks forward to partnering with city leaders and communities, while Diaz reflected on his tenure and the department’s workforce, programs and national recognition

