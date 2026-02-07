May the best flag fly: Bremerton and Maine Navy yards make Super Bowl bets

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Seahawks flag could fly high and proud at a naval station in New England thanks to a friendly bet made with both areas’ Navy yards.

“When the games came down a couple of weeks ago and we realized that we were going to be going head to head here in the Super Bowl, I reached out friend and compatriot out there on the East Coast, Captain Jesse Nice and I said, ‘hey I got a wager for you,’ and he accepted,” said Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS) Commander, Navy Capt. JD Crinklaw.

If the Seahawks win, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine will have to fly the 12 Man flag and their captain will have to wear a Seahawks jersey. If the Patriots win, there will be a red and blue Pats flag flying high in Bremerton.

The loser will also have to post about hoisting the opposing team’s flag in their respective Navy periodicals.

“One mission, right? Support the Navy, support our nation and the nation’s mission, but you know, even within families there’s always a little bit of rivalry, right? They may be the older brother, we’re definitely the bigger brother,” Crinklaw said.

“Looking for a little bit of opportunity to deflate the ego over there,” he joked. “That’s what we’re aiming for.”

©2026 Cox Media Group