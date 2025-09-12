Maximize your weekend fun with these Seattle area events

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

With school back in full swing, every moment matters on the weekends! If you are still looking for things to do, we’ve got you covered.

In Georgetown, you can see the future of media at the New Media Festival. Here, creators will be showing off their work using videos, audio, video games, and more across 30 technology-driven installations. There will also be live music performances and plenty more running through the weekend. Get more details and register for a time at their website.

Several Latin festivals among this weekend’s Seattle area events

If you want to learn some new dance moves, there will be plenty of dancing, food trucks, and a beer garden at the Northwest Salsa and Bachata Social Dance Friday night on Pier 66. This is a free event, and not only will there be lessons for beginners, but a Jack and Jill dance competition and lots of DJs. The dancing starts at 6 p.m.

There are other Latin celebrations going on this weekend. The Seattle Fiestas Patrias is at the Seattle Center this weekend with mariachi music, authentic food, dancing, vendors, and games. This event, which runs Saturday and Sunday, commemorates the independence of Latin American countries.

There will be more dancing, food, and celebration in Tacoma as well during the Festival Herencia Latina. One of the highlights of the event is the mercadito, which will highlight artists and vendors and their work. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tacoma Armory.

More festivals, arts, street fairs

There are a couple of events celebrating our aquatic friends this weekend. The Fishermen’s Fall Festival is Saturday in Interbay. This festival is packed with fun for you and the family with wooden boat building, painting, and a bouncy house. Plus, there are the survival suit races, live music, and Ship Canal Tours. Not to mention plenty of seafood to try. The event is a big fundraiser for the Seattle Fishermen’s Memorial, which helps fishermen and their families with essential services and honors those lost at sea. The festival starts at Fisherman’s Terminal Saturday at 11 a.m.

In Issaquah, the Salmon on Sunset Celebration will show you firsthand the journey of the salmon as the adult salmon will be traveling to the Issaquah hatchery. In addition to watching and learning about the fish, there will be family arts and crafts, hourly rubber duck races, salmon shed painting, and lots more. The event is free and open to everyone, and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Issaquah Salmon Hatchery.

With it being the second Friday of the month, the Belltown Art Walk has returned. There will be displays and art located throughout the neighborhood for you to enjoy as you bounce around the shops, bars, or restaurants.

It’s the last Beacon Arts Street Fair of the season this weekend at the Centilia Cultural Center. There will be lots of local food and art, as well as a garden share, family activities, and you can celebrate Pinoy Day inside the Centilia Cultural Center. This is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Busy sports weekend in Seattle

Another busy weekend when it comes to sports as the Mariners finish up their second-to-last homestand of the regular season against the Los Angeles Angels. There are promos running throughout the weekend, so don’t miss out there.

On the pitch this weekend, the Sounders are taking on the LA Galaxy at 5:30 on Saturday night, and it’s youth soccer night at the Seattle Reign match at Lumen Field on Sunday evening as they take on Racing Louisville FC.

What are you getting into this weekend? Let me know paulh@kiroradio.com.

