Massive water main break shuts down Bellevue intersection

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An intersection in a business area in Bellevue has been shut down due to a water main break, and the road may possibly be buckling in some spots.

The water main break is shutting down a portion of NE 20th Street at the 140th Ave NE intersection. This area is near the cluster of car dealerships in Bellevue.

The road was shut down due to concerns about structural safety.

Crews are working to determine where the water main break is.

It’s unclear what caused it.

Redmond Fire and Police Departments are responding, as is Bellevue Fire.

The road will be shut down until further notice.

This is a developing story.

