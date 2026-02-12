Massachusetts Gov. Healey pays up on Super Bowl bet with live lobsters

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey made good on her Super Bowl bet with Washington Governor Bob Ferguson.

Healey promised Massachusetts finest products if the Seahawks won the Super Bowl.

“In the unlikely event you win, here’s what we’re gonna send you: Legal Seafood’s famous New England Chowder and lobster rolls, maybe some East Coast oysters — the best and the only kind — and I hear you don’t have very good coffee out there, so we’re gonna throw in some Dunkin’,” Healey said in a video on Instagram days before the championship game.

And what showed up the Wednesday after the Seahawks took down the Patriots?

Live lobsters.

“I’ve known Maura Healey a long time — I’m not surprised that she more than honored our Super Bowl bet, but we got an unexpected twist,” Ferguson wrote on X.

pic.twitter.com/eLdYyPSjDe — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) February 11, 2026

Fortunately for Washington, the state got to keep its shellfish and coffee, though Massachusetts is certainly missing out.

