Mason County SWAT arrests two shooting suspects

COLLINS LAKE, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says deputies and SWAT made two high-risk arrests on Saturday afternoon at a property near Collins Lake.

A week earlier, two convicted felons were wanted for allegedly shooting at three people at the property, according to MCSO.

As the victims got in a car and tried to drive away, one of the suspects reportedly fired a shotgun at their back window, breaking the glass.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hit inside the car.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Mason County Jail, facing charges of assault with a firearm and unlawfully possessing firearms.

