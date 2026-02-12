Mason County pursuit ends after multiple spike strips, PIT maneuver stopped fleeing driver

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

After multiple spike strips and a PIT maneuver, a fleeing driver in Mason County was caught and arrested Tuesday night.

The suspect took off in his vehicle after a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday. on Olympic Highway N. in Shelton. A police pursuit ensued, with both the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelton Police Department providing assistance as the chase continued through the Shelton area.

“During the pursuit, assisting deputies and officers from Shelton PD successfully deployed two sets of spike strips, deflating all four tires of the suspect vehicle,” the Mason County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Despite the disabled tires, the driver continued a short distance before a Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputy executed a successful Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver near State Route 3 and Southeast Arcadia Avenue, safely bringing the pursuit to an end.”

The 47-year-old suspect was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of felony eluding, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended.

“This incident highlights the coordinated teamwork between Washington State Patrol, Shelton Police Department, and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in safely resolving a dangerous situation,” the Mason County Sheriff’s Office stated.

