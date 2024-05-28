Mason County highway partially closed after suspected DUI car crash

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — State Route 106 in Mason County was closed at mile point 19 on Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. after a car crash blocked the roadway.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax stated that the crash was a two-car serious injury collision.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 46-year-old man from Belfair was traveling eastbound when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck another car with just one driver, a 51-year-old woman from Port Orchard.

The woman was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, while the driver who caused the crash was uninjured and arrested under suspicion of DUI.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes, and the road was reopened by noon.

#MasonCounty: SR 106 at MP 19 is fully blocked for a 2 car serious injury collision. The causing driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.



Please use alternate routes. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/LPpBh3sCXd — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) May 28, 2024





