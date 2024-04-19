Mason County family remembers grandfather killed in crash involving Washington State Trooper

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A Mason County family is remembering their loved one who was killed in a crash, involving a Washington State Trooper.

INVESTIGATION:

On April 6 around 2:37 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper was driving southbound on US-101 as they were responding to an emergency in the area with their lights and sirens on, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said.

As the trooper passed through the intersection of US-101 and Lynch Road, a crash happened, which left two people dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.

The following day, the Mason County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Charles Ferree, 72 and Deolia Blandford, 49, both of Olalla, Washington.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families,” said the coroner’s office.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, to get more details, including who is at fault in the crash, and if there are any possible consequences or charges, etc.

We’re still waiting to hear back.

Washington State Patrol would not comment and deferred our questions to the sheriff’s office.

CHARLES FERREE:

KIRO 7 News spoke with Charles Ferree’s wife and daughter to learn more about him following the deadly crash.

“Honestly, I couldn’t breathe for like 15 minutes,” said Regina Varsos, the victim’s daughter. “It’s been hard to process the loss and how much life my dad still had.”

Varsos said her father was traveling back home after hiking the Hoh Rainforest with his friend that Saturday morning.

“My dad really had a passion and love for others,” she shared. “”He had a lot of life to live. I mean, he was healthy and active. He loved the outdoors. He loved hiking,” she said.

Ferree, who retired from Boeing, spent most of his days fishing, hunting and bowling with his wife.

The grandfather of 13 children had plans to explore Lake Tahoe, a passion he shared with his grandkids, Varsos said.

“One daughter, in particular, had a hike plan with him. So, it’s been hard,” said Varsos. “Being outdoors resets you. It’s a nice calmness and the beauty of the earth, and I know it’s something he really loved.”

Varsos told KIRO 7 News that her family hasn’t received any updates from deputies after they initially had told her the investigation would take weeks.

“It just leaves us wondering what happened,” she said.

“I think more communication with the family would be important,” Varsos added.

“I just wish we had more time, and it wasn’t taken so shortly,” she added.

Betty Ferree, the victim’s wife, said, “I’d give anything to have him back.”

“He was an excellent provider and very loving. He worked hard for his entire life,” she added.

CHANGES TO US-101:

Varsos and her mother told KIRO 7 News that they wanted to raise awareness about the intersection where the deadly crash took place.

“I don’t want to go on it. It’s dangerous,” said Ferree.

Varsos added, “I’ve only heard that there’s a high amount of crashes there.”

Varsos said her family is pushing county officials to make changes to the road to keep other drivers safe.

“I feel like lives could be saved if they made changes. I feel like they need to completely redo the road, have a different route. There could definitely be changes made to the road,” she said.

“I don’t believe there’s enough room to get up to your speed as you take off,” Varsos described the highway. “You’re coming into a speed zone and people go really fast there, and that would be a huge thing to see people to slow down, but also redo the roads so people have a chance to get on the road properly.”

Ferree agreed with her daughter.

“I just want them to fix that road or close it down,” Ferree told KIRO 7 News.

