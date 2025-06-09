Mason Co. deputies investigating boys accused of taking inappropriate videos at 5th grade dance

BELFAIR, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of alleged inappropriate misconduct at a school dance hosted at Hawkins Middle School in Belfair.

According to deputies, the event was attended by 5th grade students from Grapeview Elementary, Sandhill Elementary, and Belfair Elementary.

Deputies learned that a small group of boys may have had inappropriate contact with girls and using cell phones to take inappropriate photos or videos of girls while they were dancing.

“During a PTA-sponsored event held on campus, allegations of inappropriate behavior were made involving individuals in attendance. The sheriff’s department responded promptly to ensure the safety of all guests. Please know this incident is not a reflection of Hawkins Middle School, our staff, or our students. We remain committed to maintaining a safe, respectful environment for our entire school community,” the North Mason School District wrote on its website.

Deputies are interviewing students and staff present and are reviewing surveillance videos to gather additional evidence.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Alfonso Mercado at 360-427-9670, extension 324.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

