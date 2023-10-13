Marysville theft leads to arrest, discovery of drugs, gun

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville Police said they arrested a theft suspect who they later discovered had pointed a hidden gun directly at a detective.

Detectives were at a sporting goods store as part of a crime suppression emphasis operation when employees pointed out two men who were furtively grabbing a lot of clothing.

When one of the men left the store, he was met by a Marysville detective. The suspect was seen grabbing at something in his waistband while lunging at another detective.

He was also seen throwing the stolen goods and his belongings into a car. The man was detained a short time later.

According to police, surveillance video from the store parking lot showed that the suspect had pulled a handgun from his waistband as he hid it under a stolen sweatshirt.

While the gun was hidden, the man pointed it directly at one of the detectives, the video showed.

After getting a search warrant, officers found a loaded gun, a stolen sweatshirt, blue fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, cocaine, and cash.

The suspect is facing several charges, including unlawful gun possession and theft.

The other man who was with the suspect at the store was identified and detained on a misdemeanor warrant.

