Marysville teen surprised with sports prosthetic after losing leg in accident

SEATTLE — An 18-year-old Marysville teen, who lost his leg a year and a half ago, was surprised with a running prosthesis during a free mobility & running clinic on Saturday.

The prosthetic was given to Xavian Harris, who lost a portion of his right leg below the knee during a fireworks-related accident.

Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) and Össur, a prosthetic manufacturer, gifted Harris the prosthetic during a running and mobility clinic at Seattle University Park.

Harris was a competitive wrestler who has returned to the sport after his accident and says he wants to return to running and swimming.

Joined by U.S. Paralympic athletes and coaches, as well as U.S. Veterans, the clinic was created for people with lower-limb loss or limb differences who want to participate in fitness activities to help their mobility.

For more information on the Challenger Athletes Foundation, visit www.challengedathletes.org.

