Marysville schools ‘focused on success’ after last year’s $3M budget shortfall prompted big changes

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — It’s a big day in Marysville as all elementary and middle school students head back to the classroom on Thursday.

This comes as the district faces financial hardship that has almost shut it down, which means several big changes for this school year.

Marysville Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh tells us they are grateful to be in school today after a rocky financial situation almost closed their doors for good.

“It’s no surprise we’ve had a lot of challenges over the last few years, but we are excited to launch the new promise this new school year,” Rumbaugh said.

Officials say for them, this year is about financial recovery after a major budget shortfall.

“We are ensuring we have a focus on financial success and we have a strong plan to be solid over the next coming years and elevate our academic performance of our students,” Rumbaugh said.

The school is now under a state-managed financial plan. The superintendent says there are noticeable staff changes as well, especially within the district offices.

“We had to reduce staff, I think all districts across the region have had to, and that’s due to enrollment being down,” Rumbaugh said.

But even with the changes and plans in place, Totem Middle Principal Lisa Radford said the joy of a new semester remains.

“I’m so excited I can’t even tell you, our students are what make this building magic,” Radford said.

“Coming into this school year with our incredibly dedicated staff who have been here through it all, combined with a roster of new folks who have chosen to bring their skills into service for the Marysville and Tulalip communities, there’s a shared sense of hope and optimism for what’s ahead.”

Tomorrow, the Marysville high school students will head back as well, so that all students are settled in by next week.

