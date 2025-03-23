Marysville restaurant claims Uber Eats owes them over $20,000

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A Marysville restaurant says Uber Eats owes them more than $20,000 in unpaid delivery orders.

KIRO 7’s Samantha Lomibao sat down with Ji Lee, who owns Marysville Osaka Sushi and Teriyaki with her father.

“July 16, 2024 was the last day of the deposit,” Lee said.

From July 2024 to December 2024, Lee says the restaurant did not receive payment on 623 orders through Uber Eats.

Her documents show the total sales from that five-month span equaled $32,411 in Uber Eats deliveries.

Lee says the restaurant has contracted with the rideshare company since 2020 with no issues.

“I was confused and at the same time I never had an issue with Uber Eats that’s why I kept taking the orders,” she explained.

The restaurant ended the partnership with Uber Eats on December 1, 2024, when Lee says the unpaid orders started to rack up. She says she contacted the company and got the run around from multiple people.

“It was a circle of messages; I mean same messages from a different person saying oh we got to get back to you. It now went to the investigation department, but it never came back to me with a solid answer,” she explained.

KIRO 7 reached out to Uber Eats, which responded in a statement:

“We can’t share specific details, but we’re aware of the situation and are actively working with the merchant to resolve it.”

Lee showed KIRO 7 the email Uber Eats sent to her last month. The company said her banking information was updated by a verified user, but Lee says it wasn’t here.

“When I asked for proof, they never showed me anything,” she said.

Lee’s email from Uber Eats that stated the following:

“Unfortunately, in situations where the bank account update was made by an unauthorized user accessing your email account, Uber is unable to reverse payouts to that account and reimburse the missed payments. We encourage you to report this activity to ‌local authorities. If your local authorities require further information from Uber, they can reach out through publicsafety.uber.com. This will allow our internal team to help with the police investigation and implement appropriate measures to help merchants facing account takeover fraud."

Lee says her hands are full, between becoming a new mom and managing her family’s business, this didn’t make it any easier.

She sent Uber a formal letter asking for the overdue payments and hasn’t gotten a response.

Lee hopes her money comes back soon.

“With having a child and dealing with the bad economy right now. I literally, it just blows my mind that they can just get away with it,” she added. “They make money as well when you’re making money you know. It’s devastating.”

