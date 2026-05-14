Marysville registered sex offender sentenced for child abuse images

A 55-year-old Marysville man, who is a registered sex offender, was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for possession of images of child sexual abuse.

Robert Anthony Fiore, a registered sex offender, came to the attention of law enforcement after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip report from Dropbox that child sexual abuse material was uploaded to his account, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

“Possession of images of child sexual abuse harms the child for life,” said U.S. District Judge Tana Lin at the sentencing hearing. “Victims are given a life sentence by the people who buy these videos.”

Cybertip led to the discovery of 50 videos, 242 images on Fiore’s devices

Law enforcement obtained and served search warrants on Fiore’s electronic devices and found 50 videos and 242 images of child sexual abuse. Fiore previously pleaded guilty in federal court on November 21, 2025. DOJ noted Fiore also has sex crime convictions out of California.

In Fiore’s plea agreement, he admitted that he was conversing online with more than a dozen minors as young as 12 years old.

“Mr. Fiore clearly did not learn his lesson from his last offense,” said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. “Despite already being registered as a sex offender, he continued to prey on young victims online. Each one of the dozens of videos and hundreds of images of child sexual abuse on Mr. Fiore’s devices contributes to the trauma and suffering of an innocent young victim.”

In asking for a three-year prison sentence, prosecutors highlighted the harm created by child sexual abuse images.

“Those who collect and share images and videos of children being raped and tortured further a market that thrives on the sexual abuse of children,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo. “The collection of this material drives demand for new material and normalizes horrific acts of sexual exploitation. And it subjects victims of child abuse to perpetual re-victimization, knowing that the digital record of their worst moments forever travels the globe to satisfy the sexual appetite of child predators.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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