Marysville Police: Man stabbed outside church for $8, two now charged with murder

Snohomish County prosecutors have charged Andrew Prescott Elliott with first- and second-degree murder for his alleged role in the March 31 killing of 66-year-old Gheorghe Sandru near a Marysville church, according to a probable cause statement.

Surveillance footage, witness interviews, forensic evidence, and police interviews led to Elliott’s arrest and charges, along with the earlier arrest of 27-year-old Keith Michael Stuard, who is accused of stabbing Sandru during a robbery attempt just after 6 a.m. outside Northwest Baptist Church.

Police say Stuard and his sister had been dropped off at the Tulalip Resort Casino around 1:30 a.m. that day by Elliott, who was driving a maroon Honda.

Video from multiple businesses tracked the trio as they walked from Tulalip to Marysville, later meeting up with Elliott again near a McDonald’s before heading to Don’s Restaurant.

There, the group picked up Stuard, who was dropped off roughly 90 feet from where Sandru’s body was later discovered.

Investigators say security footage captured Stuard attacking Sandru with a knife-like object, shouting, “Give me your wallet.”

Sandru attempted to run but was stabbed in the chest during a struggle.

The suspect allegedly took something from Sandru before fleeing the scene in Elliott’s car.

Sandru later died at the scene from a single stab wound that pierced his heart, lungs, and arteries, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

Detectives located Elliott and his Honda later that day in Everett.

Police say he waived his Miranda rights and initially claimed the attacker was a man named “Tim,” but described the same clothing worn by Stuard on video.

Elliott was released while investigators processed the vehicle and collected additional evidence.

A search of Elliott’s car turned up a 12-inch fixed-blade knife in a sheath made of black tape, found on the rear passenger floorboard—where surveillance footage showed Stuard had been sitting.

According to the Washington State Patrol crime lab, DNA from Sandru was found on the blade, and Elliott’s fingerprints were found on the sheath.

Stuard’s DNA was also found on Sandru’s hand and wrist.

Police arrested Stuard on July 2. During an interview with detectives, he initially said he couldn’t remember the events of that morning, then claimed he and his sister had met with Elliott for a “lick,” slang for making money through theft or robbery.

After being shown photos, Stuard identified Elliott and acknowledged the sequence of events before requesting a lawyer.

Elliott’s arrest came later in July following further investigation and witness interviews, including a statement from Stuard’s sister.

She told police that Elliott had planned the robbery, gave Stuard the knife, and promised him a share of the money they expected to take.

According to her, Sandru was targeted because Elliott believed he was carrying thousands of dollars.

In reality, Sandru only had $8 on him, which she said Elliott kept for himself.

Court documents show Elliott was booked into Snohomish County Jail and charged with both first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

