Marysville police confirm missing mom and baby found safe 46 days after disappearance

A 21-year-old mother and her infant son, who have been missing since April 24, were found safe, the Marysville Police Department confirmed.

The two were missing for 46 days before they were confirmed found and safe Tuesday.

According to the Marysville Police Department, the mother left with her child of her own volition, returning to the home more than six weeks later.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

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