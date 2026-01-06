Marysville man sentenced to life in prison for assaulting pregnant woman, slashing Good Samaritan

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for assaulting a pregnant acquaintance last year and slashing a man who tried to intervene.

On Aug. 6, 2024, Marysville police were called to an area on 44th Dr NE, off Levin Road, for reports that a man had assaulted a woman inside a vehicle.

The victim was about 5.5 months pregnant.

Marysville police (MPD) said that Jeffrey Hammons punched her in the face repeatedly, held her by the hair, and strangled her. He also threatened her with a knife, saying he would kill her and her unborn child, MPD said.

A neighbor saw part of the assault and tried to intervene by opening the locked car door. Luckily, the victim was eventually able to unlock the door, and the Good Samaritan pulled her to safety, according to Marysville PD.

However, Hammons then moved to the driver’s seat, attempted to pursue them, and stabbed the Good Samaritan in the arm during the struggle before speeding off, MPD said.

The person who intervened needed six stitches for the stab wound.

Hammons later tried to evade police by driving onto railroad tracks in Arlington, where his vehicle became stuck. He ran off but was later caught by Arlington PD, according to MPD.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail and later charged with three counts of second-degree assault and felony harassment.

On Sept. 10 of this year, he was found guilty of all four previously mentioned charges.

In October, he was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences without the possibility of parole, due to his repeat offender status. Hammons has a criminal record dating back to at least 1989.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for more information.

©2026 Cox Media Group