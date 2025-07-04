Marysville man arrested for alleged DUI, T-boned car with kids inside

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A 33-year-old man from Marysville was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly driving under the influence and T-boning another car with two kids inside, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said in a release.

At around 10 p.m., deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on suspicion of DUI in Lynnwood near the 196th Street exit off I-5 and the driver allegedly did not stop and a pursuit started, SCSO said.

The suspect drove toward Alderwood Mall Parkway and allegedly T-boned a car with five people inside, including two minors, according to the sheriff’s office.

The minors were brought to Swedish Mill Creek Hospital out of caution.

The suspect had a passenger in the car with him, and both were brought to the hospital as well.

The 33-year-old driver was arrested and charged with DUI, eluding, driving with a suspended license, reckless endangerment, and also had a felony warrant, SCSO said.

