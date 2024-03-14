Marysville early-morning drive by turns up ghost gun and arrest in robberies

Marysville, Wash. — Residents in Marysville were awakened by shots fired in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday.

Callers to 911 said the shots came from a car near 12100 State Avenue, just east of Interstate 5.

When police arrived, they were able to stop the suspect and the two men inside the car.

During a routine check of the two men in the car, they found one of them was involved in two robberies of 7-Eleven stores last week in Marysville.

When police searched the suspects’ car, they found a privately made firearm – also known as a “ghost gun” – without a serial number.

One of the men was charged with two counts of robbery, as well as the drive-by shooting.

No one was hurt in Tuesday’s drive-by shooting, and the other man was arrested in the shooting.

Marysville Police are now searching for a second suspect in the 7-Eleven robberies. They released a picture of the suspect, and ask people if they recognize him to call 425-760-2540.

