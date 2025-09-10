Marshawn Lynch surprises fans with ‘rivalries’ jerseys

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Seahawks Legend and Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch surprised some Rams fans in Los Angeles with a new ‘rivalries’ jersey.

Marshawn showed up at their doors, dressed in Seattle’s new special edition jersey, and razzed them about the Rams and Seahawks rivalry.

Fans were under the impression Fanatics was visiting them for a documentary about their Rams fandom.

Fanatics, the NFL, and Nike released their “rivalries,” uniforms, and fan gear on Wednesday morning and the deliveries were to celebrate.

The Rams will debut their rivalries uniform against the Seahawks at home for the week 11 game on Nov. 16.

“The designs are rooted extensively in the legacies and inspirations true to each team, serving as an authentic, competitive expression of community pride while allowing athletes and fans to connect like never before,” a news release shared.

Beastmode surprised superfan “Spider-Ram” who answered the door in his gameday costume, which Lynch immediately roasted.

He also walked into the studio of rapper YG, a longtime Rams fan and LA native. Lynch signed and gifted YG his Seahawks jersey.

Lynch also showed up at the door of 18-year-old Darnell, who grew up down the road from SoFi Stadium, and invited his grandmother out to meet him.

He also wandered into the apartment of University of Southern California (USC) student Walker, who has a twin brother who is a Seahawks fan. After hearing that, Lynch FaceTimed him and gifted him a Cooper Kupp Rivalries edition jersey.

Jerseys and other fan gear for all eight teams in the NFC West and AFC East are now available on Fanatics.com, NFLShop.com, Nike.com, individual team stores, and additional retail locations.

Additional rivalries uniforms will debut during the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons.

