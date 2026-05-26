Marrakesh in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood is closing its doors

SEATTLE — A staple in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood is closing its doors.

After 23 years, Marrakesh announced that it is shutting down.

The family-owned restaurant posted on Instagram that, due to circumstances beyond their control, they are losing their lease and must leave the building.

“Thank you to all the curious foodies, inspired travelers, loyal locals, and visitors from near and far. It has been a joy to be part of the countless milestones, birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, weddings, film shoots, and more,” the family shared. “Being entrusted with your most meaningful celebrations is something we will always cherish.”

Wednesday, May 27, will be their last day serving customers at their current location.

They’ve started a GoFundMe hoping to move the restaurant and keep their tradition alive. If you’re interested in donating, you can do so here.

“A huge thank you to every server, belly dancer, and team member who poured their heart into this restaurant over the years; your passion and dedication brought Marrakesh to life night after night. The warmth our guests felt began with you.”

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