Mariners release veteran Mitch Haniger

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced on Sunday they have released veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger.

“Mitch has been a significant part of Mariners history and will be missed,” Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said. “The day he arrived for his first spring training back in 2017, he established himself as one of the most focused, prepared, and hardest working players I’ve ever been around. We all appreciate the many ways he’s made us all better, on the field and off.”

Haniger played six seasons with the Mariners starting in 2017, made the American League All-Star team in 2018, and helped lead the team to an AL Division Series in 2022.

Thank you for everything you've done for our organization, fans and the community, Mitch.



Wishing you nothing but the best in the next chapter of your journey. pic.twitter.com/225rlO3M5Q — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 23, 2025

“Putting on a Mariners uniform and playing at T-Mobile Park is something I’ll cherish forever,” Haniger said. “To our fans, my teammates, and everyone a part of this organization, thank you for embracing my family and me. We have so many great memories to look back on.”

In 2022 he signed with the San Francisco Giants as a free agent but later came back to Seattle in 2024.

Haniger departs the team with the 5th most home runs in T-Mobile Park history with 60.

