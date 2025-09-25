Mariners playoff tickets on sale Thursday, expected to sell out ‘extremely fast’

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

It’s a phrase Seattle baseball fans have been waiting to hear for three years: Mariners playoff tickets go on sale, for the general public, at noon Thursday.

“If last time told us anything – in 2022 – tickets will sell out extremely fast,” Adam Gresch, senior manager of communications, said. “It was less than an hour.”

Playoff tickets are only available online at mariners.com/postseason and only for games played in Seattle.

Various options for claiming Mariners playoff tickets

Season ticket holders have had early access, but Gresch said there is one more presale available for Mariners Insider email and text subscribers.

“You can sign up at mariners.com/insider anytime between now and midnight tonight to gain access. That pre-sale would get you two hours in advance of tomorrow’s public sale, so it’s a good way to get in the front of the line,” Gresch said.

The Mariners clinched a wild card spot Tuesday night, but if they win Wednesday, they’ll take the American League (AL) West division title, which will have an impact on their postseason games.

“There are still various scenarios in play on what seed (ranking) we could have, you know, what rounds we could play in,” but Gresch said ticket sales take that into account.

“Fans can buy tickets to all potential postseason games in the wild card and division series rounds, and then you’ll be automatically refunded if those rounds don’t take place.”

Should the Mariners advance in the playoffs, “American League Championship tickets and World Series tickets will be released as we advance.”

But with the team poised to win its first division title since 2001, fans might not want to wait for the postseason.

As of Wednesday afternoon, tickets were still available for the team’s final two games of the Mariners series against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park.

“And those are Mariners’ value games, so it’s a great deal for fans. They can get into the building for less than $20 bucks and be a part of history.”

Read more of Heather Bosch’s stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group