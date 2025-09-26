Mariners’ playoff run gives local businesses a boost

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners’ playoff run is not only exciting for fans but also a boom for local businesses.

Establishments like the Gantry Pub and Queen Anne Beerhall are experiencing a surge in business as fans gather to watch the games.

“I would expect anywhere from a 20 to 50 percent increase in sales for us,” Justin Andrews, an owner with The Hall Group that runs Queen Anne Beerhall and other locations in Western Washington, told KIRO 7.

Andrews highlighted that even though the hall is far from the stadiums, there’s been a promising turnout.

During a recent Seahawks game, Andrews noted that there was an equal interest in both the football and Mariners games at their Kirkland location.

Farshid Varamini, who has been in the area for 30 years, mentioned that the Gantry Pub has seen crowds about three times larger than usual. Varamini and his staff have been starting their days early, cleaning and preparing to meet the increased demand from playoff crowds.

“We just had probably three times what we normally do, so it definitely helps us out,” said Varamini.

Don and Jean Hyde, longtime Mariners fans from Vancouver, Washington, say they attended the Mariners’ first game in 1977 and are hopeful for a World Series appearance. Jean Hyde expressed a personal connection, hoping the Mariners make it to the World Series, as her father, a big baseball fan, never saw them in the series.

As the Mariners continue their playoff journey, local businesses and fans alike are riding the wave of excitement and economic benefit.

The Mariners will face off against the LA Dodgers on Friday at 6:40 p.m. at T-Mobile Park.

