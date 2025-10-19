Mariners one win away from reaching franchise’s first World Series

In Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, the Seattle Mariners have a chance to go where the franchise has never been before.

The M’s have 3-2 series lead over the Toronto Blue Jays following a thrilling Game 5 win on Friday.

Cal Raleigh had a huge game-tying home run in the 8th inning to make it 2-2, followed by Eugenio Suárez’ go-ahead grand slam, giving fans at T-Mobile Park one of the biggest moments in Seattle sports history.

As Seattle heads back up north for Games 6 and 7 (if necessary), the stats show the Mariners are 4-0 all-time in playoff games at Rogers Centre.

Logan Gilbert will be starting Game 6 for the Mariners against Jays’ right hander Trey Yesavage.

First pitch is at 5:03 p.m., airing on FS1.

The Mariners are hosting a watch party at T-Mobile Park, with tickets at $15, and can be purchased here.

