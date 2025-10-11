Mariners name starter for ALCS Game 1

As Mariners fans are still riding high from Friday night’s 15-inning thriller to send them to the American League Championship Series, the team has announced their starting pitcher for Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bryce Miller will take the rubber for Seattle on Sunday, up against Jays’ Ace Kevin Gausman.

Miller will be coming off three days of rest after last starting Game Four of the ALDS against the Tigers in Detroit. He last faced the Blue Jays back on May 11, tossing 5 innings, with 7 earned runs, 3 strikeouts, and 2 walks.

The M’s are heading to Toronto for the first two games, with first pitch of Game 1 at 5:03 p.m. PT airing on Fox.

The Mariners won Game 5 ALDS in 15 innings on a walk-off hit from Jorge Polanco.

Fans at T-Mobile Park were so loud that it measured on the seismic scale placed at the stadium.

