Mariners fall to Tigers after 11-inning nail-biter in ALDS Game 1

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners tried to hold off the Detroit Tigers in their first game of the AL Division Series on Saturday.

However, they were defeated after Zach McKinstry singled off Carlos Vargas in the 11th inning, making the score 3-2 and giving the Tigers the first win of the series.

The first score of the night was a homer from Julio Rodríguez to center field, putting the M’s up by 1 in the top of the 4th.

But Kerry Carpenter answered back with a two-run homer off George Kirby in the 5th, pushing the Tigers ahead.

Kirby had done a good job holding off the Tigers, recording five strikeouts in five innings up to that point.

In the bottom of the 6th, Rodríguez came back and hit a line-drive single, tying the score at 2-2 after a run from Randy Arozarena, who was waiting on third.

Overall, it was a strong performance from Rodríguez, who carried the team with 3 hits, 1 homer, and 2 RBIs on the night.

After remaining tied until the 11th, McKinstry made contact off Vargas, and the Tigers took the lead after a run by Spencer Torkelson.

Although Cal Raleigh didn’t hit a home run in this game, he did tally three singles.The Mariners will face Tarik Skubal and the Tigers in Game 2 of the series at T-Mobile Park.

©2025 Cox Media Group